MUMBAI May 3 Demand for gold in India, the
world's biggest consumer of the precious metal, dropped on
Friday as local prices rose tracking overseas markets and on a
weak rupee.
* The key June contract was 0.66 percent up at
27,092 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)
at 0936 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of 26,365 rupees on
Wednesday.
* "Demand is very price-sensitive. The general perception
among jewellers is prices will come down. That's why whenever
prices go above 27,000 rupees, demand is slowing," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.
* "Jewellers bought a lot of gold last month when prices
fell below 26,000 rupees. Now, they are interested in only
bargain-buying," the dealer said.
* Indians celebrate Akshaya Tritiya in the third week of
May, a time considered auspicious to buy gold, while the current
wedding season continues until July.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of dollar quoted yellow metal, fell on Friday.
* In the overseas market, gold rose as a cut in interest
rates by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to stick to its stimulus programme burnished bullion's
appeal as a hedge against inflation.
* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 1.10
percent higher at 45,031 rupees per kg.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
IndusInd and PNB Bank respectively:
Friday Thursday
===================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,500 27,000
Silver .999/kg 44,546 43,513
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)