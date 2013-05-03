MUMBAI May 3 Demand for gold in India, the world's biggest consumer of the precious metal, dropped on Friday as local prices rose tracking overseas markets and on a weak rupee.

* The key June contract was 0.66 percent up at 27,092 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at 0936 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of 26,365 rupees on Wednesday.

* "Demand is very price-sensitive. The general perception among jewellers is prices will come down. That's why whenever prices go above 27,000 rupees, demand is slowing," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.

* "Jewellers bought a lot of gold last month when prices fell below 26,000 rupees. Now, they are interested in only bargain-buying," the dealer said.

* Indians celebrate Akshaya Tritiya in the third week of May, a time considered auspicious to buy gold, while the current wedding season continues until July.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar quoted yellow metal, fell on Friday.

* In the overseas market, gold rose as a cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to stick to its stimulus programme burnished bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

* Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 1.10 percent higher at 45,031 rupees per kg.

* The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by IndusInd and PNB Bank respectively:

Friday Thursday ===================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,500 27,000 Silver .999/kg 44,546 43,513 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)