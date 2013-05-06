MUMBAI, May 6 Indian gold futures extended gains on Monday, helped by a weaker rupee and firm overseas markets, driving away importers seeking to stock for the upcoming festival. * At 0932 GMT, the most-active gold contract for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.62 percent up at 27,130 rupees ($500) per 10 grams. * The rupee, which hit its highest level in a week, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the overseas markets, gold edged higher, with some buyers tempted back to the market after a second week of gains suggested last month's price slide to a more than two-year low has run its course for now. * "Demand has slowed down compared to last fortnight as prices are up," said Ketan Shroff, director with Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai. * India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya next week, the second-biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras. Weddings have also started and will continue until July. * Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was 0.45 percent higher at 45,380 rupees per kg. * The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Monday Friday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 27,524 27,780 Silver .999/kg 45,618 45,323 ($1 = 53.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)