MUMBAI, May 6 Indian gold futures extended gains
on Monday, helped by a weaker rupee and firm overseas markets,
driving away importers seeking to stock for the upcoming
festival.
* At 0932 GMT, the most-active gold contract for June
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.62
percent up at 27,130 rupees ($500) per 10 grams.
* The rupee, which hit its highest level in a week, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas markets, gold edged higher, with some
buyers tempted back to the market after a second week of gains
suggested last month's price slide to a more than two-year low
has run its course for now.
* "Demand has slowed down compared to last fortnight as
prices are up," said Ketan Shroff, director with Penta Gold, a
wholesaler in Mumbai.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, will
celebrate Akshaya Tritiya next week, the second-biggest gold
buying festival after Dhanteras. Weddings have also started and
will continue until July.
* Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was
0.45 percent higher at 45,380 rupees per kg.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,524 27,780
Silver .999/kg 45,618 45,323
($1 = 53.9600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)