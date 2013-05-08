MUMBAI, May 8 Indian gold futures edged higher, recovering partially from the lowest level in a week, in line with global markets, even as partially stocked physical traders bide their time ahead of a key gold buying festival next week. * India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya next week, the second-biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras. Weddings have also started and will continue until July. * "Demand is trickling in but it's not great ... manufacturers and traders are already done with their purchase," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion. * "Retail sales are down at present as people have reserved their residual money for symbolic purchase on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day," said Rathod. * The actively traded gold contract for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.25 percent higher at 26,791 rupees ($500) per 10 grams, moving higher from 26,594 rupees, the lowest level in nearly a week seen in the last session. * Global gold edged up, supported by demand from China and a tight physical market, but gains were capped by strong equities and a drop in bullion exchange-traded fund holdings to their lowest in four years. * Traders were also watching the rupee for direction. The local currency plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was 0.21 percent lower at 44,766 rupees per kilogram. * The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank: Wednesday Tuesday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 26,582 26,915 Silver .999/kg 43,744 44,811 ($1 = 54.0950 rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)