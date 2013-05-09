MUMBAI, May 9 Indian gold futures edged higher
to extend gain for another session on Thursday, helped by a
weaker rupee, amid slowing purchases from physical traders ahead
of a key gold-buying festival next week.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, will
celebrate Akshaya Tritiya next week, the biggest gold-buying
festival after Dhanteras. The wedding season is on and will
continue through July.
* "Demand has slowed down compared to last week. If it comes
to 26,000 rupees, we might see some more buying," said a dealer
with a private bullion-importing bank.
* "It has been two months that traders have been stocking
up...," said the dealer, referring to the Akshaya Tritiya
festival, scheduled next week.
* Most traders picked up bargains after prices fell to their
lowest level in 18 months in April.
* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* At 0928 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent
higher at 27,143 rupees per 10 grams, due to a weaker rupee.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.77
percent higher at 45,255 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,600 27,236
Silver .999/kg 47,200 45,257
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)