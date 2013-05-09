MUMBAI, May 9 Indian gold futures edged higher to extend gain for another session on Thursday, helped by a weaker rupee, amid slowing purchases from physical traders ahead of a key gold-buying festival next week. * India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya next week, the biggest gold-buying festival after Dhanteras. The wedding season is on and will continue through July. * "Demand has slowed down compared to last week. If it comes to 26,000 rupees, we might see some more buying," said a dealer with a private bullion-importing bank. * "It has been two months that traders have been stocking up...," said the dealer, referring to the Akshaya Tritiya festival, scheduled next week. * Most traders picked up bargains after prices fell to their lowest level in 18 months in April. * The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * At 0928 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent higher at 27,143 rupees per 10 grams, due to a weaker rupee. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.77 percent higher at 45,255 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Thursday Wednesday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 27,600 27,236 Silver .999/kg 47,200 45,257 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)