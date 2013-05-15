MUMBAI, May 15 Gold futures in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, extended losses to their lowest level in two weeks, in line with global markets and a stronger rupee at home. * The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.83 percent lower at 26,484 rupees per 10 grams at 0129 GMT, after hitting a low of 26,401 rupees, a level last seen on April 1. * Global gold fell for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, hitting a three-week low as the dollar strengthened to a six-week high versus the euro after weak euro zone economic growth data. * The Indian rupee ended marginally stronger as sharp gains in domestic shares offset the dollar's rise versus most major currencies, particularly the euro. * On the physical front, most banks and jewellers awaited further guidelines on ways to import the yellow metal, after the central bank banned shipments through consignment basis. * "People are just exhausting their old stocks and even the market is slow," said Ketan Shroff, director with Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai. Traders were in wait-and-watch mode for the new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India, Shroff said. * The wedding season will continue in India till June. Demand for the yellow metal typically goes up during this period. * The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 15.59 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Wednesday Tuesday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 26,870 27,320 Silver .999/kg 44,000 45,231 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)