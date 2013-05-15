MUMBAI, May 15 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, extended losses to their
lowest level in two weeks, in line with global markets and a
stronger rupee at home.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.83 percent lower at 26,484
rupees per 10 grams at 0129 GMT, after hitting a low of 26,401
rupees, a level last seen on April 1.
* Global gold fell for the fifth straight session on
Wednesday, hitting a three-week low as the dollar strengthened
to a six-week high versus the euro after weak euro zone economic
growth data.
* The Indian rupee ended marginally stronger as sharp gains
in domestic shares offset the dollar's rise versus most major
currencies, particularly the euro.
* On the physical front, most banks and jewellers awaited
further guidelines on ways to import the yellow metal, after the
central bank banned shipments through consignment basis.
* "People are just exhausting their old stocks and even the
market is slow," said Ketan Shroff, director with Penta Gold, a
wholesaler in Mumbai. Traders were in wait-and-watch mode for
the new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India, Shroff said.
* The wedding season will continue in India till June.
Demand for the yellow metal typically goes up during this
period.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 15.59 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,870 27,320
Silver .999/kg 44,000 45,231
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)