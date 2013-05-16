MUMBAI, May 16 Indian gold futures fell 1.5 percent on Thursday, extending losses for a second straight session, to hit their lowest level in nearly a month in line with global markets. * The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.41 percent lower at 25,939 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 25,898 rupees, a level last seen on April 20. * A weaker rupee limited the downside in prices. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * In the physical market, wholesalers tried to clear their old stocks, with a huge premium, after the central bank banned imports through consignment basis. * "After the RBI notification, we have stopped importing on consignment basis. We are trying to explore new ways to import, like on loan basis and unfixed basis," said a dealer with a private bank in Mumbai. * Premiums charged on spot prices of the yellow metal were at 750-1,200 rupees ($13.68-$21.90) per 10 grams, as against 500-600 rupees last week. * Elsewhere, premiums for gold bars rallied to all-time highs in Hong Kong and Singapore on supply constraints. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 1.85 percent lower at 42,511 rupees per kilogram. * The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 10.15 a.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Thursday Wednesday ========================================== Gold .999/10 grams 26,510 26,870 Silver .999/kg 43,570 43,980 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)