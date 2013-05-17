MUMBAI May 17 Gold traders and jewellers in
India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, were scrambling
for supplies after the central bank restricted imports on a
consignment basis, triggering a surge in premiums.
* In a bid to contain the surging current account deficit,
India's central bank restricted shipments on payment of margin
money, except for genuine exporters.
* "There is no supply," said Prithviraj Kothari, managing
director of Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd., a gold importer in
Mumbai, adding some sellers charged a premium as high as $20 an
ounce.
* Riddhi Siddhi, which is a licensed importer, has also
stopped placing indents after the RBI order, Kothari said.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.64 percent lower at 25,965
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 25,926 rupees,
weighed by a stronger rupee and weak global leads.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Global gold fell for a seventh straight session, in its
longest losing streak since March 2009, as the dollar
strengthened and investors cut exposure to the precious metal,
fearing further drops and choosing equities instead.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.96
percent lower at 42,845 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,300 26,150
Silver .999/kg 43,480 43,520
