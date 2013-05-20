MUMBAI, May 20 Jewellers in India faced shortage
of the yellow metal ahead of the key wedding season, keeping
premiums supported at higher levels, despite meeting part of the
demand through left over consignment stocks from banks.
* On May 13, the Reserve Bank of India restricted gold
imports by banks on a consignment basis, except to meet genuine
demand from jewellery exporters.
* "We have some left over consignment stocks ... So for the
time being we are catering to jewellers," said an official with
a foreign bank importing bullion.
* The actively traded gold contract for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.28 percent
lower at 25,505 rupees per 10 grams at 0904 GMT, after hitting a
low of 25,373 rupees, a level last seen on April 18.
* "People have already purchased for Akshaya Tritiya and
Gurupushyamrut (an auspicious occasion), and we don't have ready
material. Even if it is ready stock, we need to pay additional
premium of 700-1,500 rupees (per 10 grams)," said Haresh Soni,
chairman of All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation, a trade
body.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, celebrated
the second biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras last
week, and weddings will continue till June.
* Silver also fell the most in more than two years.
* Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was
3.07 percent lower at 41,320 rupees per kilogram, after hitting
a low of 40,479 rupees, a level last seen in late January, 2011.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 25,685 26,310
Silver .999/kg 43,200 43,430
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)