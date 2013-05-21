MUMBAI May 21 Indian gold futures edged higher
from their lowest level in a month, helped by global leads and a
weaker rupee at home, while banks, the primary dealers of
bullion, awaited policy direction after the government
restricted imports on a consignment basis.
* At 0830 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.57 percent
higher at 26,238 rupees ($480) per 10 grams, after hitting a low
of 25,373 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on
April 18.
* India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, banned gold
imports on a consignment basis except for jewellery exporters
and in January raised the import duty on gold by 50 percent to 6
percent.
* "We have no clue how to import," said a dealer with a
private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.
* India's gold and silver imports jumped 138 percent in
value terms in April as traders stocked up ahead of the Akshaya
Tritiya festival in May, which is an occasion to buy gold.
* "There is no action in the market. Everybody has stopped
consignment imports... Premiums are still on the higher side in
the domestic market," said another dealer with a private bank in
Mumbai, adding, premiums charged by wholesalers were at $15-20
an ounce.
* Silver also edged higher from its lowest level in more
than two years.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX rose 0.33
percent to 43,404 rupees per kilogram, after hitting a low of
40,749 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since early
January 2011.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,650 25,700
Silver .999/kg 45,400 43,155
($1 = 55.1050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)