MUMBAI May 22 Indian gold rose half a percent on Wednesday to extend gains for another session but the physical market remained muted, awaiting fresh guidelines from the central bank after restrictions were placed on consignment imports.

* To curb the widening current account deficit, India banned the import of gold on payment of margin basis, following up on a 50 percent import duty hike in January.

* "The market is a bit slow after Akshaya Tritiya, supplies are difficult to get and premiums are still high," said Haresh Soni, chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.

* Supplies may remain tight until fresh guidelines on imports are issued by the Reserve Bank of India, probably later in the month, Soni said.

* At 0943 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.59 percent higher at 26,263 rupees per 10 grams, in tandem with global markets.

* Investors are waiting for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Congress later in the day for clues on the state of the U.S. economy.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.74 percent higher at 43,490 rupees per kilogram.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

Gold .999/10 grams 26,725 26,620

Silver .999/kg 46,700 45,385 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)