MUMBAI May 22 Indian gold rose half a percent
on Wednesday to extend gains for another session but the
physical market remained muted, awaiting fresh guidelines from
the central bank after restrictions were placed on consignment
imports.
* To curb the widening current account deficit, India banned
the import of gold on payment of margin basis, following up on a
50 percent import duty hike in January.
* "The market is a bit slow after Akshaya Tritiya, supplies
are difficult to get and premiums are still high," said Haresh
Soni, chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
* Supplies may remain tight until fresh guidelines on
imports are issued by the Reserve Bank of India, probably later
in the month, Soni said.
* At 0943 GMT, the actively traded gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.59 percent
higher at 26,263 rupees per 10 grams, in tandem with global
markets.
* Investors are waiting for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony in Congress later in the day for clues on the state of
the U.S. economy.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.74
percent higher at 43,490 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,725 26,620
Silver .999/kg 46,700 45,385
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)