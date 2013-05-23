MUMBAI May 23 Indian gold futures jumped more than a percent on Thursday aided by a weaker rupee and firm global trends, while premiums on physical gold eased due to some supply from bullion importing agencies.

* The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from consignment imports of the yellow metal, except for jewellery exporters, after imports in April jumped more than 150 percent, despite a 50 percent hike in import duty in January.

* "Supplies are good now from the nominated agencies, premiums have come down to $4-5 (an ounce)," said Mayank Khemka, managing director with Khemka Group, a bullion wholesaler. Premiums jumped to as high as $15 an ounce last week.

* Nominated agencies like MMTC, State Trading Corp. and PEC are controlled by the trade ministry.

* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.41 percent higher at 26,330 rupees per 10 grams.

* Global gold climbed off session lows on Thursday after weak Chinese factory activity jolted stock markets in Asia.

* The rupee, which hit its lowest level in more than eight months, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.33 percent lower at 43,367 rupees per kilogram.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Punjab National Bank:

Thursday Wednesday

=========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 25,908 25,890

Silver .999/kg 42,685 42,873 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)