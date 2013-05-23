MUMBAI May 23 Indian gold futures jumped more
than a percent on Thursday aided by a weaker rupee and firm
global trends, while premiums on physical gold eased due to some
supply from bullion importing agencies.
* The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from
consignment imports of the yellow metal, except for jewellery
exporters, after imports in April jumped more than 150 percent,
despite a 50 percent hike in import duty in January.
* "Supplies are good now from the nominated agencies,
premiums have come down to $4-5 (an ounce)," said Mayank Khemka,
managing director with Khemka Group, a bullion wholesaler.
Premiums jumped to as high as $15 an ounce last week.
* Nominated agencies like MMTC, State Trading Corp. and PEC
are controlled by the trade ministry.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.41 percent higher at 26,330
rupees per 10 grams.
* Global gold climbed off session lows on Thursday after
weak Chinese factory activity jolted stock markets in Asia.
* The rupee, which hit its lowest level in more than eight
months, plays an important role in determining the landed cost
of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.33
percent lower at 43,367 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by Punjab National Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 25,908 25,890
Silver .999/kg 42,685 42,873
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)