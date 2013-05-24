NEW DELHI, May 24 Indian gold futures edged
lower on Friday as a strong rupee offset gains in the world
market, while demand was lacklustre in the physical market after
many weeks of hectic buying.
* "We are entering into a lean season in India, so physical
buyers will be on the sidelines as we have seen huge buying in
April and May," said a trader with a private-run bank.
* The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from
consignment imports of the yellow metal, except for jewellery
exporters, after imports in April jumped more than 150 percent,
despite a 50 percent hike in import duty in January.
* "I would say that huge buying (in April and May) has taken
care of the first and second quarter (demand) as well," the
trader said.
* The actively traded gold contract for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.50 percent
lower at 26,308 rupees per 10 grams at 10:01 GMT.
* Global gold rose, on track for its strongest week in a
month, after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said there was no
rush to end the monetary easing programme that has increased the
metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
* The rupee, which gained marginally against the dollar,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was
0.77 percent lower at 43,238 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,750 26,920
Silver .999/kg 45,370 45,100
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anand Basu)