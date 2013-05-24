NEW DELHI, May 24 Indian gold futures edged lower on Friday as a strong rupee offset gains in the world market, while demand was lacklustre in the physical market after many weeks of hectic buying. * "We are entering into a lean season in India, so physical buyers will be on the sidelines as we have seen huge buying in April and May," said a trader with a private-run bank. * The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from consignment imports of the yellow metal, except for jewellery exporters, after imports in April jumped more than 150 percent, despite a 50 percent hike in import duty in January. * "I would say that huge buying (in April and May) has taken care of the first and second quarter (demand) as well," the trader said. * The actively traded gold contract for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.50 percent lower at 26,308 rupees per 10 grams at 10:01 GMT. * Global gold rose, on track for its strongest week in a month, after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said there was no rush to end the monetary easing programme that has increased the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * The rupee, which gained marginally against the dollar, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was 0.77 percent lower at 43,238 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Friday Thursday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 26,750 26,920 Silver .999/kg 45,370 45,100 (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anand Basu)