MUMBAI, May 27 Indian gold futures edged higher
on Monday tracking gains in the overseas market, while demand in
local spot markets remained subdued as prices were hovering
above 26,000 rupees per 10 grams.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent higher at 26,424
rupees per 10 grams
* "Jewellers are not active. Retail demand is weak. The
wedding season is coming to an end. There is no major festival
in the next two months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
private bullion importing bank.
* "Gold supplies are comfortable in the local market. There
is no shortage like we saw earlier this month, but buyers are
not comfortable with making purchases above 26,000 rupees," the
dealer said.
* The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from
consignment imports of gold, except for jewellery exporters,
after imports jumped more than 150 percent in April, despite a
50 percent hike in import duty in January.
* The rupee, which is trading near its lowest level in more
than eight months, plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.32
percent higher at 43,610 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,885 26,670
Silver .999/kg 45,595 45,370
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)