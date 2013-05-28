MUMBAI, May 28 Indian gold futures eased on
Tuesday following losses in overseas markets but demand remained
weak as buyers were on the sidelines, hoping for a bigger drop.
* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.69 percent lower at 26,263
rupees per 10 grams at 0956 GMT.
* "Retail demand is slowing down. Many potential buyers made
purchases earlier this month. Now we are heading towards the
lean demand season," said a Mumbai-based jeweller.
"Unless we see sharp fall in prices, say by four or five
percent, demand will remain subdued."
* The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from
consignment imports of gold, except for jewellery exporters,
after imports jumped more than 150 percent in April, despite a
50 percent hike in import duty in January.
* The central bank said on Monday banks would not be allowed
to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
and gold mutual funds.
* The rupee, which is trading near its lowest level in more
than eight months, plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.95
percent down at 43,195 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.10 a.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,825 26,850
Silver .999/kg 45,420 45,530
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)