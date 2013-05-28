MUMBAI, May 28 Indian gold futures eased on Tuesday following losses in overseas markets but demand remained weak as buyers were on the sidelines, hoping for a bigger drop. * The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.69 percent lower at 26,263 rupees per 10 grams at 0956 GMT. * "Retail demand is slowing down. Many potential buyers made purchases earlier this month. Now we are heading towards the lean demand season," said a Mumbai-based jeweller. "Unless we see sharp fall in prices, say by four or five percent, demand will remain subdued." * The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from consignment imports of gold, except for jewellery exporters, after imports jumped more than 150 percent in April, despite a 50 percent hike in import duty in January. * The central bank said on Monday banks would not be allowed to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and gold mutual funds. * The rupee, which is trading near its lowest level in more than eight months, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.95 percent down at 43,195 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.10 a.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Tuesday Monday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 26,825 26,850 Silver .999/kg 45,420 45,530 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)