MUMBAI May 29 Indian gold futures edged higher on Wednesday on a weak rupee and tailing gains in the world market, but demand remained sluggish as a lean buying season has started in the world's biggest consumer of the precious metal.

* The actively traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.23 percent higher at 26,473 rupees per 10 gram at 0958 GMT.

* "Demand is slowing down. It is likely to remain weak until the first week of July. Generally demand remains muted in June," said Daman Prakash Rathod, a director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.

* "School, colleges are starting from June. Parents will save money for children's admission and other educational expenses," Rathod said.

* Premiums for physical gold in India eased to $4 an ounce over spot London prices from $20 just two weeks back, dealers said.

* The rupee, which hit a 10-month low on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Gold edged up in the overseas market, buoyed by strong demand from China after prices fell 1 percent in the prior session, but persistent outflows from exchange-traded funds are expected to cap gains.

* The World Gold Council expects Indian gold imports to reach 350-400 tonnes in the second quarter, 200 percent higher than a year earlier and almost half of last year's total imports.

* The Reserve Bank of India restricted banks from consignment imports of gold, except for jewellery exporters, after imports jumped more than 150 percent in April, despite a 50 percent hike in import duty in January.

* The central bank said on Monday banks would not be allowed to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded funds and gold mutual funds.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.12 percent up at 43,316 rupees per kilogram. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)