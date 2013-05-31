MUMBAI May 31 Indian gold futures hit their
highest level in a month on Friday on a weak rupee, denting
physical demand as jewellers and other buyers were on the
sidelines.
* The actively traded gold contract for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent
higher at 27,189 rupees per 10 gram at 1141 GMT, after rising to
27,308 rupees, the highest level since April 29.
* "Market was dull. Retail consumers have seen prices below
26,000 rupees just last week. They were not interested in buying
above 27,000 rupees. Jewellers were on the sidelines," said a
member of the Bombay Bullion Association, who declined to be
named.
* Demand for gold usually remains poor in June as farmers
spend on inputs like seeds and fertilisers.
* The rupee, which hit an 11-month low on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the overseas market, gold moved off earlier two-week
highs on Friday, as the dollar rose slightly, but was still on
track for its second weekly gain after weak U.S. data eased
speculation the Federal Reserve could soon scale back monetary
easing.
* The World Gold Council expects Indian gold imports to
reach 350-400 tonnes in the second quarter, almost half of last
year's total imports.
* The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said banks would not
be allowed to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded
funds and gold mutual funds.
* Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was
0.83 percent down at 44,053 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)