MUMBAI May 31 Indian gold futures hit their highest level in a month on Friday on a weak rupee, denting physical demand as jewellers and other buyers were on the sidelines.

* The actively traded gold contract for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent higher at 27,189 rupees per 10 gram at 1141 GMT, after rising to 27,308 rupees, the highest level since April 29.

* "Market was dull. Retail consumers have seen prices below 26,000 rupees just last week. They were not interested in buying above 27,000 rupees. Jewellers were on the sidelines," said a member of the Bombay Bullion Association, who declined to be named.

* Demand for gold usually remains poor in June as farmers spend on inputs like seeds and fertilisers.

* The rupee, which hit an 11-month low on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas market, gold moved off earlier two-week highs on Friday, as the dollar rose slightly, but was still on track for its second weekly gain after weak U.S. data eased speculation the Federal Reserve could soon scale back monetary easing.

* The World Gold Council expects Indian gold imports to reach 350-400 tonnes in the second quarter, almost half of last year's total imports.

* The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said banks would not be allowed to give loans against units of gold exchange-traded funds and gold mutual funds.

* Silver contract for July delivery on the MCX was 0.83 percent down at 44,053 rupees per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)