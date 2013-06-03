MUMBAI, June 3 Indian gold futures edged up on
Monday to hover below their highest level in more than a month
hit last week, following weakness in the rupee, while physical
offtake was muted as wedding season demand has begun to taper
off amid lower supplies.
* India cannot afford high levels of gold imports and may
review its import policy, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said
on Monday.
* The Reserve Bank of India restricted gold imports on
consignment basis on May 13, except for jewellery exporters,
after imports in April jumped more than 150 percent, despite a
50 percent hike in import duty in January.
* "Demand is very quiet... I don't expect any demand till
June," said Haresh Kewalramani, owner of Vishindas Gianchand, a
bullion trader in Mumbai.
* At 1101 GMT, the most-active gold for June delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.38 percent
higher at 26,914 rupees per 10 gram. The contract had hit a high
of 27,308 rupees on May 31, a level last seen on April 26.
* The rupee, which weakened after a strong opening,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.7
percent higher at 43,808 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 16.05 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,450 27,615
Silver .999/kg 46,100 46,172
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)