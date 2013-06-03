MUMBAI, June 3 Indian gold futures edged up on Monday to hover below their highest level in more than a month hit last week, following weakness in the rupee, while physical offtake was muted as wedding season demand has begun to taper off amid lower supplies. * India cannot afford high levels of gold imports and may review its import policy, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday. * The Reserve Bank of India restricted gold imports on consignment basis on May 13, except for jewellery exporters, after imports in April jumped more than 150 percent, despite a 50 percent hike in import duty in January. * "Demand is very quiet... I don't expect any demand till June," said Haresh Kewalramani, owner of Vishindas Gianchand, a bullion trader in Mumbai. * At 1101 GMT, the most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.38 percent higher at 26,914 rupees per 10 gram. The contract had hit a high of 27,308 rupees on May 31, a level last seen on April 26. * The rupee, which weakened after a strong opening, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.7 percent higher at 43,808 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 16.05 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Monday Friday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 27,450 27,615 Silver .999/kg 46,100 46,172 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)