MUMBAI, June 6 Indian gold futures edged lower
on Thursday from their highest level in seven weeks hit in the
previous session tracking global cues, while physical demand
turned dull after New Delhi raised the import duty.
* The most-active gold for August delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.2 percent lower at 27,630
rupees per 10 gram. It had hit a high of 27,847 rupees on
Wednesday, a level last seen on April 26.
* "Market is dull after the duty hike... Imports will stop
for another two months," said Suresh Jain, the proprietor of SJ
Jain Jewellers, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* India, the biggest buyer of the metal, raised the import
duty to 8 percent from 6 percent, after extending a ban on
consignment imports to government-run agencies and trading
houses from banks, in a series of measures to contain the record
current account deficit.
* The government may take more steps if needed to curb gold
inflows into the country, a senior finance ministry official
said on Thursday.
* A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The
rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of
the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.33
percent lower at 44,081 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 16.15 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,625 27,307
Silver .999/kg 45,405 45,794
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)