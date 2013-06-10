MUMBAI, June 10 Indian gold futures edged higher on Monday, after the rupee hit a record low, while physical trading remained muted due to seasonal slackness amid lack of supplies after a ban on consignment imports. * At 0833 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent higher at 27,609 rupees per 10 grams. * The Indian rupee hit a record low, escalating worries about the country's current account deficit and complicating the task of the central bank as it tries to loosen monetary conditions to spur an economic recovery. * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * However, weakness in global gold kept the gains in check. * "Nobody has stocks, people are not importing and there is no demand due to rains," said Ketan Shroff, director with Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai. * The Indian government raised the import duty on gold to 8 percent, after a ban on consignment imports by banks, state-run and premier trading houses. * India's festival and wedding season has ended and will re-start in August. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.47 percent lower at 42,790 rupees per kilogram. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Monday Friday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 27,600 27,845 Silver .999/kg 45,325 46,720 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)