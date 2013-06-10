MUMBAI, June 10 Indian gold futures edged higher
on Monday, after the rupee hit a record low, while physical
trading remained muted due to seasonal slackness amid lack of
supplies after a ban on consignment imports.
* At 0833 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.11 percent
higher at 27,609 rupees per 10 grams.
* The Indian rupee hit a record low, escalating worries
about the country's current account deficit and complicating the
task of the central bank as it tries to loosen monetary
conditions to spur an economic recovery.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* However, weakness in global gold kept the gains in check.
* "Nobody has stocks, people are not importing and there is
no demand due to rains," said Ketan Shroff, director with Penta
Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* The Indian government raised the import duty on gold to 8
percent, after a ban on consignment imports by banks, state-run
and premier trading houses.
* India's festival and wedding season has ended and will
re-start in August.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.47
percent lower at 42,790 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,600 27,845
Silver .999/kg 45,325 46,720
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)