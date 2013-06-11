MUMBAI, June 11 Indian gold futures pulled back from their highest level in two months in line with overseas markets, though the rupee, which traded near its record low, limited the downside.

* At 0913 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.8 percent lower at 27,788 rupees per 10 grams, reversing from a high of 28,288 rupees, a level last seen on April 13.

* In the physical market, seasonal slackness weighed on demand amid lower supplies after a ban on consignment imports.

* "There's no buying, there's no one importing as well," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata. He said people are making use of the stocks lying with banks.

* The Indian government raised the import duty on gold to 8 percent after a ban on consignment imports by banks, state-run and premier trading houses.

* India's festival and wedding season has ended and will re-start in August.

* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 1.33 percent lower at 43,576 rupees per kilogram.

* The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 pm local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Tuesday Monday

=========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,016 27,658

Silver .999/kg 46,361 45,275 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)