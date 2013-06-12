MUMBAI, June 12 Indian gold futures eased from
their highest level in nearly two months weighed by a reversal
in the rupee, which hit a record low in the previous session.
* The actively traded gold for August delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.49 percent lower at
27,754 rupees per 10 grams, falling from a Tuesday high of
28,288 rupees, a level last seen on April 13.
* The Indian rupee opened stronger tracking gains in most
other Asian currencies. The rupee plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the domestic physical market, demand remained subdued
and importers and wholesalers struggled to vacate supplies from
May, when imports were almost double of a month's average.
* The Indian government does not need to act as of now to
further moderate gold imports as the recent steps have already
had a considerable impact, a government official said.
* "Retail demand is totally absent...," said Daman Prakash
Rathod, director of MNC Bullion, a wholesaler in Chennai, adding
that the supplies are enough to meet a week's demand in case of
a sharp fall in prices.
* The Indian government raised the import duty on gold to 8
percent after a ban on consignment imports by banks, state-run
agencies and premier trading houses. India's festival and
wedding season has ended and will re-start in August.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.30
percent lower at 43,480 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 pm local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,016 27,658
Silver .999/kg 46,361 45,275
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)