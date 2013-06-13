MUMBAI, June 13 Indian gold futures edged up on
Thursday, hovering near their highest level in more than two
months, following weakness in the rupee.
* At 0955 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent
higher at 28,001 rupees per 10 grams.
* It hit a high of 28,186 rupees earlier in the session, not
too far from a two-month high of 28,288 rupees touched on April
13.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* A weaker rupee, which made the yellow metal expensive,
also kept physical dealers on the sidelines, weeks after the
federal government hiked the import duty to 8 percent, and
restricted consignment imports.
* "Market is very slow as there's not much demand," said
Ketan Shroff, director with Penta Gold, a wholesaler in Mumbai.
* Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion, have fallen from an average of $135 million in the
first half of May to $36 million the second half of the month,
the finance minister said on Wednesday.
* The Indian government does not need to act as of now to
further moderate gold imports as the recent steps have already
had a considerable impact, a government official said on
Wednesday.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.39
percent higher at 43,718 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 pm local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,030 27,619
Silver .999/kg 46,020 45,648
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)