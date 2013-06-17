MUMBAI, June 17 Indian gold and silver futures
traded slightly lower on Monday, still consolidating in recent
price ranges, with the physical market witnessing subdued demand
in a seasonally slow period after a series of government
measures to contain imports.
* At 0942 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.34 percent
lower at 27,783 rupees per 10 grams. It has moved in a range of
26,961-28,288 rupees since the start of the month.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.53
percent lower at 43,601 rupees per kilogram.
* "Demand is poor at the moment as the rupee is weak...
People had stocked so much in April and May," said Satish
Bansal, managing director, MD Overseas, a gold importer in New
Delhi.
* A weaker rupee makes the dollar-quoted yellow metal
expensive. The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* India's festival and wedding season has ended and will
re-start in August.
* Net gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion, have fallen from an average of $135 million in the
first half of May to $36 million in the second half of the
month, the finance minister said.
* The Indian government does not need to act as of now to
further moderate gold imports as the recent steps have already
had a considerable impact, a government official said recently.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 pm local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,068 27,438
Silver .999/kg 45,966 45,235
