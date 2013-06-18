MUMBAI, June 18 Indian gold futures edged up on Tuesday to their highest in nearly a week, helped by a weaker rupee, which was not far from its record low. Silver also moved higher. * The actively traded gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.60 percent higher at 28,037 rupees per 10 gram at 0806 GMT, after hitting a high of 28,087 rupees earlier, the highest since June 13. * The rupee, which was in the vicinity of its record low, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * However, in the overseas market, gold slipped for a second session as muted physical demand weighed on prices. * Investors are closely watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that begins later in the day as a string of healthy U.S. data has increased speculation the bank could scale back its bond-buying programme, hurting gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.72 percent higher at 43,912 rupees per kilogram. * In the physical market, demand remained weak after the government raised import duty by a third to 8 percent, following a ban on consignment imports by the central bank. * "There is no business due to off-season... Supplies will slow down in the coming months," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Bullion, a wholesaler in Ahmedabad. * The country's gold imports fell from an average of $135 million in the first half of May to $36 million in the second half, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said. * The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Tuesday Monday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 28,340 28,083 Silver .999/kg 46,200 45,770 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)