MUMBAI, June 18 Indian gold futures edged up on
Tuesday to their highest in nearly a week, helped by a weaker
rupee, which was not far from its record low. Silver also moved
higher.
* The actively traded gold for August delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.60 percent higher at
28,037 rupees per 10 gram at 0806 GMT, after hitting a high of
28,087 rupees earlier, the highest since June 13.
* The rupee, which was in the vicinity of its record low,
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* However, in the overseas market, gold slipped for a second
session as muted physical demand weighed on prices.
* Investors are closely watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting that begins later in the day as a string
of healthy U.S. data has increased speculation the bank could
scale back its bond-buying programme, hurting gold's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.72
percent higher at 43,912 rupees per kilogram.
* In the physical market, demand remained weak after the
government raised import duty by a third to 8 percent, following
a ban on consignment imports by the central bank.
* "There is no business due to off-season... Supplies will
slow down in the coming months," said Haresh Acharya, head of
bullion desk at Parker Bullion, a wholesaler in Ahmedabad.
* The country's gold imports fell from an average of $135
million in the first half of May to $36 million in the second
half, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,340 28,083
Silver .999/kg 46,200 45,770
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)