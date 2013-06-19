BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
MUMBAI, June 19 Indian gold futures edged lower on Wednesday tracking cues from a weak overseas market and as traders eye the U.S. Federal Reserve for direction.
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the bank could scale back its $85 billion monthly bond purchases if the U.S. economy strengthens, but a lack of clarity on the timing has unsettled markets. A policy statement from the central bank will be released on Wednesday after its meeting.
* At 0755 GMT, the most-actively traded gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.16 percent lower at 27,922 rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.50 percent lower at 43,822 rupees per kilogram.
* In the overseas market, gold slipped for a third straight session as a rally in stocks and investor caution over the Federal Reserve curbing its stimulus programme sapped support for bullion.
* In the physical market, demand remained weak after the government raised import duty by a third to 8 percent, following a ban on consignment imports by the central bank.
* "There is no much demand..." said Suresh Jain, proprietor, SJ Jain Jewellers in Mumbai, adding that sales could pick up from August.
* India's festival and wedding season has ended and will re-start in August.
* The country's gold imports fell from an average of $135 million in the first half of May to $36 million in the second half, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 10.15 a.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,224 28,343
Silver .999/kg 46,141 46,137 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
