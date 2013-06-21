MUMBAI, June 21 Indian gold extended losses on Friday to hit their lowest level in three weeks, but a weaker rupee limited the downside in prices, keeping away physical importers amid tight supplies. * The most-active gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.29 percent lower at 26,790 rupees per 10 grams. It earlier hit a low of 26,727 rupees, a level last seen on May 30. * A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The currency plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * "The market is quiet. There is no demand due to the rupee. The picture will be clear only after August," said Suresh Hundia, president emeritus, Bombay Bullion Association. * Demand offtake revives in August as the festivals and weddings season starts. * Gold imports into India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, fell from an average of $135 million per day in the first half of May to $36 million in the second half, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said last week. * India has ruled out a blanket ban on gold imports or any increase in customs duty from the current 8 percent. Reliance on Friday abruptly halted gold sales and investments in its gold-backed funds. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.68 percent lower at 41,025 rupees per kilogram. * The following were prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 16.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Friday Thursday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 27,050 27,275 Silver .999/kg 42,780 43,425 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)