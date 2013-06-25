MUMBAI, June 25 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, extended losses to their
lowest level in nearly four weeks, in line with global markets.
* At 0951 GMT, the most-active gold for August delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.27 percent
lower at 26,654 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
26,541 rupees, a level last seen on May 29.
* Global gold reversed early gains as worries persisted over
an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus measures and a cash
crunch in China, bringing the metal's losses to more than 8
percent since the start of last week.
* A slightly firmer rupee also weighed on prices. The rupee
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of gold.
* "Demand has slowed... people are waiting for the price
level of 26,000 rupees (per 10 grams)," said SK Jain, president
of Chandani Chowk Jewellers Association.
* India imposed a ban on consignment imports in May, but has
ruled out a blanket ban on gold imports or any increase in
customs duty from the current 8 percent.
* India's biggest trade body representing jewellers urged
sellers to stop selling gold coins and bars, a few days after
Reliance Capital suspended its gold sales.
* Gold imports into India fell from an average of $135
million per day in the first half of May to $36 million in the
second half, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.11
percent lower at 40,788 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,890 27,030
Silver .999/kg 42,835 42,950
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)