MUMBAI, June 27 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, struggled to get supplies
from importing agencies, to cover a small rise in demand
triggered by a fall in prices to their lowest level in a month.
* In a bid to contain the record current account gap, the
government banned consignment imports, making it difficult for
smaller jewellers with lower working capital to source supplies.
The government also raised the import duty to 8 percent.
* "It's very difficult to get supplies... there is a little
demand," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker
Bullion, which has reduced purchases to 200 kilograms per week
from a similar quantity per day before the curbs were imposed.
* Premiums stayed steady at up to $20 per ounce on London
prices, traders said.
* Most of the supplies are being met by privately held
trading houses and state-run agencies such as MMTC,
State Trading Corp, and PEC Ltd through imports in
April and early May as banks await guidelines from the central
bank on outright cash purchases.
* The actively traded gold for August delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.96 percent lower at
25,884 Indian rupees ($430) per 10 grams, after hitting a low of
25,856 rupees, not far from the contract low of 25,465 rupees
hit in mid-April.
* Gold prices have also been hit by the firmness in the
rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 1.01
percent lower at 39,167 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,350 26,355
Silver .999/kg 41,475 41,320
($1 = 60.5650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)