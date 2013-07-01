MUMBAI, July 1 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, remained subdued on Monday, though
premiums were steady at last week's level as a ban on
consignment imports dented supplies.
* The central bank has banned banks, along with state-run
and private trading agencies, from importing the yellow metal on
consignment or on payment of margin basis, making it difficult
for small jewellers to source supplies on cash payment. The
government also hiked the import duty to 8 percent.
* "Demand is less... there were a lot of purchases in April
and May, and demand will begin in August," said Haresh Soni,
chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, adding
"premiums are high because of short supply, all banks have
stopped importing gold."
* Most of the supplies are met by state trading houses and
state-run agencies such as MMTC, STC and PEC through their
imports in April and early May as banks are awaiting guidelines
from the central bank on outright purchases.
* Bullion dealers kept premiums steady at up to $20 an ounce
on London prices, Soni said.
* On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices edged
higher from their lowest level in nearly two years on global
leads.
* The actively traded gold for August delivery was
0.17 percent higher at 25,712 rupees per 10 grams at 1113 GMT,
after hitting a low of 24,830 rupees, a level last seen in late
September 2011.
* Global gold rose after posting its biggest quarterly fall
on record, as the dollar steadied and equity markets eased ahead
of U.S. economic data this week which should give more clues on
the country's monetary policy.
* Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.64
percent higher at 39,950 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 16.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by
HDFC Bank:
Monday Friday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,120 25,243
Silver .999/kg 42,680 40,795
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)