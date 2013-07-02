MUMBAI, July 2 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, stayed on the sidelines on Tuesday, and premiums continued to get support from lower supplies due to restrictions by the central bank. * The central bank has banned banks, along with state-run and private trading agencies, from importing the yellow metal on consignment or on payment of margin basis, making it difficult for small jewellers to source supplies on cash payment. The government also hiked the import duty to 8 percent. * "There is no noticeable demand. People are just observing right now, but actual buying is very less. The reason is that everyone is saying gold rates will go down. If we compare with April and May, it (demand) is much lesser," Haresh Soni, chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation. * Soni said retail consumers were not buying the yellow metal as the market was sentimentally very weak, following the recent slump in prices and also due to seasonal slackness after the monsoon rains. * On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices extended gains for a fourth day in a row, recovering from their lowest level in more than two years, following global leads, though a stronger rupee limited the upside in prices. * At 1102 GMT, the actively traded gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.77 percent higher at 26,182 rupees per 10 grams, after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous three sessions. * Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.88 percent higher at 40,420 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 16.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by Corporation Bank: Tuesday Monday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 25,256 24,838 Silver .999/kg 40,018 40,134 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)