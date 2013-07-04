MUMBAI, July 4 Gold demand in India, the world's
biggest buyer of the metal, remained weak on Thursday even as
prices eased from their highest level in a week.
* The central bank has banned banks, along with state-run
and private trading agencies, from importing gold on a
consignment or payment of margin basis, making it difficult for
small jewellers to source supplies on cash payment. The
government also raised the import duty on gold to 8 percent.
* "There is no demand at all and there are no supplies,"
said Ashok Jain, partner at Mumbai-based wholesaler Chenaji
Narsinghji Bullion.
* Gold prices eased from their highest level in a week,
tracking global leads and a firm rupee back home.
* Gold for August delivery on the Multi Commodity
Exchange was 0.44 percent lower at 26,180 rupees per 10 grams at
1110 GMT, after hitting a high of 26,430 rupees, a level last
seen on June 26.
* "Prices are expected to remain steady between 25,000 and
27,000," said Jain.
* Silver for July delivery on MCX was 1.01 percent
lower at 41,111 rupees per kilogram.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 16.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by Corporation Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,570 26,465
Silver .999/kg 43,150 42,790
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)