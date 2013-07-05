MUMBAI, July 5 Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, preferred to stay on the sidelines as a seasonally slack demand period was underway, with prices extending the fall from their highest in a week. * The Indian central bank banned imports on a consignment basis, making it difficult for jewellers to source raw material. The government also raised import duty on the yellow metal to 8 percent. * "It is difficult to sell even 5 kg per day as the marriage season is almost over," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion. * The festival and marriage season will restart in August and continue till December. * Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) extended losses for a second day on Friday, easing from their highest level in a week. * The actively traded gold contract for August delivery on the MCX was 0.09 percent lower at 26,120 rupees per 10 grams. It hit a high of 26,430 rupees on Wednesday, the highest since June 26. * Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX was 1.19 percent lower at 40,485 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Friday Thursday ========================================= Gold .999/10 grams 26,485 26,548 Silver .999/kg 42,325 42,912 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)