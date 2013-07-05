MUMBAI, July 5 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, preferred to stay on the
sidelines as a seasonally slack demand period was underway, with
prices extending the fall from their highest in a week.
* The Indian central bank banned imports on a consignment
basis, making it difficult for jewellers to source raw material.
The government also raised import duty on the yellow metal to 8
percent.
* "It is difficult to sell even 5 kg per day as the marriage
season is almost over," said Daman Prakash Rathod, director with
Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.
* The festival and marriage season will restart in August
and continue till December.
* Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) extended
losses for a second day on Friday, easing from their highest
level in a week.
* The actively traded gold contract for August delivery
on the MCX was 0.09 percent lower at 26,120 rupees per
10 grams. It hit a high of 26,430 rupees on Wednesday, the
highest since June 26.
* Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX
was 1.19 percent lower at 40,485 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1.15 p.m. local time in the spot
market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
=========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,485 26,548
Silver .999/kg 42,325 42,912
