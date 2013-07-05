MUMBAI, July 5 Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended higher on Friday, helped by a weak rupee and higher soymeal exports in June, though rising soybean acreage kept the upside restricted. * The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.92 percent higher at 3,165.50 rupees per 100 kg. The key August soyoil contract ended up 0.58 percent at 684 rupees per 10 kg. * The rapeseed contract for August eased 0.60 percent to end at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.75 rupees at 689 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 10 rupees to 3,746 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 19.25 rupees to 3,480.75 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures were steady as a rise in import duty and export orders offset higher supplies due to surplus production for three straight years. * The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.52 percent at 3,052 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot sugar rose 0.55 rupee to 3,063 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. CHICK PEAS Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures hit a contract low on Friday due to ample rains and higher acreage under summer-sown pulses. * The August chana contract fell 1.89 percent at 3,052 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 3,043 rupees earlier in the day. * Spot chana edged 15 rupees lower to 3,075 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell on good progress in sowing due to favourable weather while higher carryforward stocks also contributed to the decline. * Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January. * The key August turmeric contract ended down 1.76 percent at 5,806 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot turmeric fell 42.20 rupees to 5,659.80 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher spot supplies and plentiful rains in the cultivating areas, though fresh export demand limited the downside. * The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 0.68 percent to end at 13,432.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. Spot jeera edged up 2.3 rupees to 13,651 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. * Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected. * Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. GUAR Guar futures rose on short covering though expectations of a rise in the cultivated area, higher carryforward stocks and weak exports capped the upside. * Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan, the top producer, as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June to September season. * The October guar contract on the NCDEX rose 1.93 percent to 5,810 rupees per 100 kg. Guar seed fell 50 rupees to 7,200 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. * India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)