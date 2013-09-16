MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian gold futures eased to their lowest level in a month due to a stronger rupee and weak overseas markets, though importers continued to stay on the sidelines. * At 1236 GMT, the actively traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 2.25 percent lower at 29,450 rupees per 10 grams. It had earlier hit a low of 29,410 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 16. * Global gold fell around 1 percent, with markets expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its commodity-boosting monetary stimulus as soon as this month. * The rupee, which traded stronger on Monday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. * Indian importers are examining new guidelines from the customs department issued on Sept. 4 before shipping new lots. * "We are waiting for the internal compliance... there are many formalities to be completed under the new procedure," said an official with gold importer State Trading Corp. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 3.09 percent lower at 49,108 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Monday Friday ======================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,900 30,130 Silver .999/kg 50,240 50,325 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)