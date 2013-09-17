MEDIA-India's ICICI Bank, Axis Bank sell 18 bln rupees of loans to Ballarpur Industries to Edelweiss - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian gold futures rose more than one percent on Tuesday, recovering from their lowest level in more than a month, helped by overseas leads, and a weaker rupee at home.
* The actively traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.07 percent higher at 30,107 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 29,400 rupees on Monday, a level last seen on Aug. 16.
* Overseas gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar remained under pressure.
* The rupee fell the most in two weeks, making the dollar-quoted asset expensive.
* Domestic buying remained muted despite the approaching peak festival and wedding season.
* Indian importers are examining new guidelines from the customs department issued on Sept. 4 before shipping new lots.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.40 percent higher at 50,030 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 30,100 29,885
Silver .999/kg 50,680 50,240 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
