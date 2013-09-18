NEW DELHI, Sept 18 Indian gold futures eased on Wednesday, a day after gaining more than 1 percent, tracking weak global cues and gains in the local currency. * At 09:26 GMT, the actively traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.93 percent lower at 29,446 rupees per 10 grams from its previous close. * Overseas gold fell more than 1 percent to trade below $1,300 an ounce, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a reduction in its bullion-friendly stimulus measures later on Wednesday. * The rupee notched up gains and was trading at 63.15/16 versus its Tuesday's close of 63.37/38, tracking losses in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies, making the dollar-quoted asset less expensive. * Domestic buying remained subdued despite the approaching peak festival and wedding season. * "We expect the demand to pick up around mid-October," said a gold dealer with a private bank, who did not wish to be identified. * India increased the import duty on gold jewellery to 15 percent from 10 percent on Tuesday, in a move aimed more at protecting the domestic jewellery industry rather than stemming overseas purchases to narrow its current account deficit. * "Gold jewellery is not even 5 percent of the country's total imports, so we don't see any major impact," the dealer said. * Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.79 percent lower at 49,017 rupees per kg. * The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank: Wednesday Tuesday ======================================== Gold .999/10 grams 29,860 30,100 Silver .999/kg 50,300 50,680 (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)