NEW DELHI, Sept 18 Indian gold futures eased on
Wednesday, a day after gaining more than 1 percent, tracking
weak global cues and gains in the local currency.
* At 09:26 GMT, the actively traded gold for October
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.93
percent lower at 29,446 rupees per 10 grams from its previous
close.
* Overseas gold fell more than 1 percent to trade below
$1,300 an ounce, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal
Reserve to announce a reduction in its bullion-friendly stimulus
measures later on Wednesday.
* The rupee notched up gains and was trading at 63.15/16
versus its Tuesday's close of 63.37/38, tracking losses in the
dollar versus most other Asian currencies, making the
dollar-quoted asset less expensive.
* Domestic buying remained subdued despite the approaching
peak festival and wedding season.
* "We expect the demand to pick up around mid-October," said
a gold dealer with a private bank, who did not wish to be
identified.
* India increased the import duty on gold jewellery to 15
percent from 10 percent on Tuesday, in a move aimed more at
protecting the domestic jewellery industry rather than stemming
overseas purchases to narrow its current account deficit.
* "Gold jewellery is not even 5 percent of the country's
total imports, so we don't see any major impact," the dealer
said.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.79
percent lower at 49,017 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,860 30,100
Silver .999/kg 50,300 50,680
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)