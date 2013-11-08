MUMBAI Nov 8 Most gold traders in India stayed on the sidelines on Friday amid high premiums on scarce stocks, while prices of futures consolidated at the keenly watched 30,000 rupee mark.

* India celebrated Dhanteras, the biggest gold buying festival, and Diwali earlier this month, when scarcity of the yellow metal and high prices pushed consumers to buy silver and diamond jewellery.

* The wedding season is underway in the world's biggest buyer of gold.

* "Sales have reduced by 75 percent. Supply is a big problem, we are getting limited supplies from MMTC and others," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata. He added premiums were steady at $70 an ounce to London prices.

* Overseas gold edged above three-week lows at $1,308 an ounce, but was still set for a second week of losses as the dollar steadied after a European Central Bank's surprise interest cut and ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report.

* The most-active gold for December delivery was 0.35 percent higher at 30,022 rupees ($480) per 10 gram at 1259 GMT on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

* Silver for December delivery was 0.65 percent higher at 48,754 rupees per kg on the MCX.

* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1600 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Friday Thursday

===========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,730 29,815

Silver .999/kg 49,750 50,000

($1 = 62.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)