MUMBAI Dec 11 Gold premiums in India eased to $120 an ounce on Wednesday from their peak of $160 last week on supplies from the Multi Commodity Exchange, though gold futures remained steady.

* "There was some delivery from the exchange, which has put pressure on premiums," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF).

* The physical market has been estimated to receive 200-300 kilograms from the Multi Commodity Exchange after expiry of the gold contract. India consumes about 1.5-2 tonnes of the yellow metal in the form of jewellery or coins and bars per day.

* "I got 15 kgs after a gap of a month from Scotia... it's getting difficult to meet requirements of smaller jewellers," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.

* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year if new import rules are maintained, said a top trade body official.

* Gold futures in India were flat as pressure from weak overseas markets was offset by a weaker rupee at home.

* At 1041 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.02 percent lower at 29,530 rupees per 10 grams.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.05 percent higher at 45,471 rupees per kg.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,650 27,354

Silver .999/kg 45,700 45,022 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)