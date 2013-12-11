MUMBAI Dec 11 Gold premiums in India eased to
$120 an ounce on Wednesday from their peak of $160 last week on
supplies from the Multi Commodity Exchange, though gold futures
remained steady.
* "There was some delivery from the exchange, which has put
pressure on premiums," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the
All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF).
* The physical market has been estimated to receive 200-300
kilograms from the Multi Commodity Exchange after expiry of the
gold contract. India consumes about 1.5-2 tonnes of the yellow
metal in the form of jewellery or coins and bars per day.
* "I got 15 kgs after a gap of a month from Scotia... it's
getting difficult to meet requirements of smaller jewellers,"
said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler
in Kolkata.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, said a top trade body
official.
* Gold futures in India were flat as pressure from weak
overseas markets was offset by a weaker rupee at home.
* At 1041 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.02
percent lower at 29,530 rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.05
percent higher at 45,471 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Wednesday Tuesday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,650 27,354
Silver .999/kg 45,700 45,022
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)