MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian gold futures edged lower by half a percent on Thursday, while silver fell more than a percent in line with overseas market, while premiums stayed steady in the physical market.
* At 1014 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.59 percent lower at 29,285 rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 1.44 percent lower at 45,071 rupees per kg.
* "People are waiting for prices to fall further, and even supplies are short in the market," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, adding that premiums were steady at $120 an ounce on London prices.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official.
* To curb a rising trade gap, Indian federal government slapped a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for domestic consumption with exports.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,760 27,665
Silver .999/kg 46,050 45,700 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
