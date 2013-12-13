MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian gold futures edged higher
on Friday evening, helped by a weaker rupee amid flat overseas
markets.
* At 1228 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.20
percent higher at 28,857 rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.48
percent higher at 44,680 rupees per kg.
* The rupee, which weakened in trade on Friday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* In the physical market, demand was lacklustre, even as
jewellers struggled to get supplies in the peak wedding season.
* "Import is going on, but in limited quantities... we
imported a lot of 1.2 tonnes of gold this month," said a
official with a state-run bullion importing trading firm in New
Delhi.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped
a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for
domestic consumption with exports.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank:
Friday Thursday
=======================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,300 27,516
Silver .999/kg 44,600 45,219
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)