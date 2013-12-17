MUMBAI Dec 17 Gold futures in India recovered
on Tuesday from their lowest level in more than a week, helped
by a weaker rupee with physical traders still struggling to get
supplies despite paying high premiums.
* The most-active gold for February delivery was
0.38 percent higher at 28,941 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi
Commodity Exchange at 0805 GMT, after hitting a low of 28,752
rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Dec. 6.
* Silver for March delivery was 0.24 percent higher
at 45,437 rupees per kg.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, was down on
Tuesday.
* In the domestic market, buying remained subdued due to
non-availability of stocks, supporting premiums.
* "Most of the demand is being met by recycled gold... We
don't prefer paying high premiums to MMTC," said Kumar Jain,
vice-president of the Mumbai Jewellers Association. MMTC is a
state-run gold importer.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official
said.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped
a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for
domestic consumption with exports.
* India will keep a tight leash on gold imports despite a
recent improvement in its trade deficit and lobbying by a
bullion industry struggling with high premiums and a supply
crunch.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=======================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,740 27,425
Silver .999/kg 45,970 44,628
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)