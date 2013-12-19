MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian gold futures fell more
than 1 percent on Thursday to their lowest level in more than
two months, tailing overseas leads though a weaker rupee kept
the downside limited, while premiums eased in the domestic
market.
* At 1035 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February
delivery was 1.47 percent lower at 28,445 rupees per 10
gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange. It had hit a low of 28,390
rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Oct. 15.
* Silver also dropped to its lowest level in nearly two
weeks.
* Silver for March delivery was 2.95 percent higher
at 45,009 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 43,629 rupees, a
level last seen on Dec. 6, 2013.
* In the overseas market, gold slid more than 1 percent to
its lowest since late June after the U.S. Federal Reserve took
its first step away from the ultra-loose monetary policy that
had helped drive bullion prices to record highs in recent years.
* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* In the domestic market, premiums eased to $110 an ounce
from up to $160 an ounce quoted earlier this month.
* "Small jewellers are hit the most due to policy changes,"
said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a
wholesaler in Kolkata, adding premiums had eased to $110 an
ounce due to availability of smuggled yellow metal.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official
said.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped
a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for
domestic consumption with exports.
* India will keep a tight leash on gold imports despite a
recent improvement in its trade deficit and lobbying by a
bullion industry struggling with high premiums and a supply
crunch.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
=======================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,000 27,497
Silver .999/kg 44,265 45,537
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)