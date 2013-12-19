MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian gold futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to their lowest level in more than two months, tailing overseas leads though a weaker rupee kept the downside limited, while premiums eased in the domestic market.

* At 1035 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February delivery was 1.47 percent lower at 28,445 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange. It had hit a low of 28,390 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Oct. 15.

* Silver also dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks.

* Silver for March delivery was 2.95 percent higher at 45,009 rupees per kg, after hitting a low of 43,629 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6, 2013.

* In the overseas market, gold slid more than 1 percent to its lowest since late June after the U.S. Federal Reserve took its first step away from the ultra-loose monetary policy that had helped drive bullion prices to record highs in recent years.

* The rupee, which weakened on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the domestic market, premiums eased to $110 an ounce from up to $160 an ounce quoted earlier this month.

* "Small jewellers are hit the most due to policy changes," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata, adding premiums had eased to $110 an ounce due to availability of smuggled yellow metal.

* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official said.

* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for domestic consumption with exports.

* India will keep a tight leash on gold imports despite a recent improvement in its trade deficit and lobbying by a bullion industry struggling with high premiums and a supply crunch.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Thursday Wednesday

=======================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,000 27,497

Silver .999/kg 44,265 45,537 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)