MUMBAI Dec 23 Gold futures in India edged down
on Monday on a stronger rupee, though premiums stayed on the
higher side due to lack of supplies.
* At 0923 GMT, the most-active gold contract for February
delivery was 0.27 percent lower at 28,477 rupees per 10
gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
* Silver for March delivery was down 0.07 percent at
43,975 rupees per kg.
* The rupee, which strengthened on Monday, plays an
important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Premiums stayed steady at $140 an ounce on London prices.
* "There has been no pick-up in demand, they (suppliers)
have ample gold for exports, but nothing is available for
domestic," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the All India
Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official
said.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped
a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for
domestic consumption with exports.
* India will keep a tight leash on gold imports despite a
recent improvement in its trade deficit and lobbying by a
bullion industry struggling with high premiums and a supply
crunch.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank:
Monday Friday
=======================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,903 26,790
Silver .999/kg 44,613 44,091
