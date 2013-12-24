Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian gold futures were steady on Tuesday as pressure from a stronger rupee was offset by higher overseas markets.
* The most-active gold for February delivery was 0.05 percent lower at 28,351 rupees per 10 gram at 1151 GMT on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
* Silver for March delivery was down 0.17 percent at 43,840 rupees per kg.
* "There are no supplies at all, no one is interested in giving stocks to domestic jewellers," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.
* Premiums were quoted at $130 an ounce on London prices.
* International gold traded $1,199.69/1,200.91 an ounce against the previous close of $1,198.80/90.
* The rupee, which closed stronger on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official said.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for domestic consumption with exports.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=======================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,800 26,670
Silver .999/kg 44,300 44,160 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.