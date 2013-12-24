MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian gold futures were steady on Tuesday as pressure from a stronger rupee was offset by higher overseas markets.

* The most-active gold for February delivery was 0.05 percent lower at 28,351 rupees per 10 gram at 1151 GMT on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

* Silver for March delivery was down 0.17 percent at 43,840 rupees per kg.

* "There are no supplies at all, no one is interested in giving stocks to domestic jewellers," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.

* Premiums were quoted at $130 an ounce on London prices.

* International gold traded $1,199.69/1,200.91 an ounce against the previous close of $1,198.80/90.

* The rupee, which closed stronger on Tuesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official said.

* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for domestic consumption with exports.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Tuesday Monday

=======================================

Gold .999/10 grams 26,800 26,670

Silver .999/kg 44,300 44,160 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)