NEW DELHI Dec 26 Indian gold futures rose
slightly on Thursday as the rupee depreciated against the
dollar.
* The most-active gold for February delivery was up
0.27 percent at 28,529 rupees ($460) per 10 gram at 1027 GMT on
the Multi Commodity Exchange.
* Silver for March delivery was up 0.37 percent at
44,150 rupees per kg.
* "Dip buying and choppiness in the U.S. dollar has lent
some support to gold price," Kotak Commodity Services analysts
wrote in a note.
* International gold was nearly flat.
* The partially convertible rupee, which plays a key role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
fell tracking losses in other Asian currencies.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official
said.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped
a record import duty of 10 percent earlier this year and tied
imports for domestic consumption with exports.
($1 = 61.9250 rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Sunil Nair)