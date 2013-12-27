NEW DELHI Dec 27 Indian gold futures edged
lower on Friday as the rupee firmed up against the dollar.
* The most-active gold for February delivery fell
0.57 percent to 28,409 rupees per 10 gram at 1022 GMT on the
Multi Commodity Exchange.
* Silver for March delivery was down 0.19 percent at
44,684 rupees per kg.
* "Weighing on prices is the Fed's decision to taper asset
purchases starting January 2014," Kotak Commodity Services
analysts wrote in a note. "Upbeat U.S. economic data indicates
strength in the economy reducing the need for stimulus."
* International gold steadied in thin holiday trade,
supported by some physical buying yet remained on track for its
biggest annual loss in three decades as rallies in equities and
prospects of a global economic recovery dented its appeal.
* The partially convertible rupee, which plays a key role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
inched up tracking gains in domestic shares and other Asian
currencies.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official
said.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped
a record import duty of 10 percent earlier this year and tied
imports for domestic consumption with exports.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)