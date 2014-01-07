MUMBAI Jan 7 Gold futures in India eased
further from their highest level in three weeks, in line with
global markets, though a weaker rupee limited the downside.
* The actively traded gold for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent lower at
28,910 rupees per 10 grams at 1033 GMT, down from a high of
29,276 in the previous session, a level last seen on Dec. 16.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 0.41
percent at 45,185 rupees per kg.
* On COMEX, February gold was down 0.08 percent at
$1,237 an ounce.
* The rupee, which weakened on Tuesday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* "Supplies are available to limited players and not all,"
said Haresh Soni, chairman of the All India Gems and Jewellery
Trade Federation, adding premium was up to $130 an ounce on
London prices.
* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final
quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are
expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year
if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official
said.
* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped
a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for
domestic consumption with exports. However, the government has
indicated easing of restrictions to check smuggling.
* Following were the prices of gold and silver in
rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC
Bank:
Tuesday Monday
=======================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,678 27,530
Silver .999/kg 45,280 44,850
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)