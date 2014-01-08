MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian gold futures eased to their lowest level in a week, in line with overseas markets and a stronger rupee.

* The actively traded gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.41 percent lower at 28,717 rupees per 10 grams at 1145 GMT. It earlier hit a low of 28,710 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 2.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 1.44 percent down at 43,887 rupees per kg.

* Global gold eased for a second session as equities inched higher on optimism over U.S. economic growth, curbing bullion's safe-haven appeal.

* The rupee, which traded stronger, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Indian gold imports may fall 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes next year if new import rules are maintained, a top trade body official said.

* To curb a rising trade gap, the Indian government slapped a record import duty of 10 percent, and tied imports for domestic consumption with exports.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

=======================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,290 27,615

Silver .999/kg 43,850 45,060 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)