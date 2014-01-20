(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this weekly domestic market report. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com.)

MUMBAI Jan 20 Gold futures in India are likely to extend gains past their highest level in a month, on the back of positive leads from overseas market, although investors will continue to monitor the rupee for directions.

The actively traded gold contract for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22 percent higher at 29,330 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 29,390 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 16.

"Gold and silver looks good in the short-term on the back of Chinese buying for Lunar New year and commodity index rebalancing in favour of gold and silver," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 7.49 tonnes to 797.05 tonnes on Friday - the first increase in a month.

Buying is advised in MCX gold on dips to 29,250 rupees, for a target of 29,600 rupees, with a stop loss at 29,025 rupees, said Thiagarajan.

Silver contract for April delivery on the MCX was 0.04 percent higher at 45,156 rupees per kg.

Buying is advised on dips in silver at 44,900, with a stop loss at 44,500, targeting 45,800 rupees, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)