(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this midday report. Gold price movements are covered in our global gold market report and physical trends in our weekly Asian spot market story. If you have any questions or comments on these changes, please contact Jo Winterbottom at jo.winterbottom@thomsonreuters.com)

MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian gold futures fell for a second straight day on Wednesday in line with overseas markets, and on a firmer rupee.

* The most-active gold for February delivery was down 0.31 percent at 29,151 rupees ($470) per 10 gram at 0955 GMT on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), after losing 0.16 percent in the previous session.

* The contract had struck its highest level in more than a month at 29,390 rupees on Monday.

* Silver for March delivery was up 0.33 percent at 44,332 rupees per kg on the MCX.

* Overseas gold was trading near its lowest in a week, after sharp overnight losses on speculation about further cuts to U.S. stimulus measures and an improving outlook for the global economy.

* The rupee, which traded stronger on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Premiums were steady in the physical market.

* "Premiums are at $110-115 an ounce as there is no excessive demand," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.

* Indian gold imports may have fallen 70 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 255 tonnes in the year-ago period and are expected to be half the usual levels at 500-550 tonnes in 2014 if new import rules are maintained, said a top trade body official.

* Following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Wednesday Tuesday

==========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,520 27,633

Silver .999/kg 44,500 44,735

($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)